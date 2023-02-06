Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Olton ISD back open for Monday classes; carbon monoxide traced to kitchen

Olton ISD sign
Olton ISD sign(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLTON, TX (KCBD) - All Olton ISD campuses will be back open Monday, Feb. 6, now that the district has located the source of carbon monoxide that caused some reports of illness in the district.

Classes were dismissed early on Wednesday, Feb. 1 due to a suspected gas leak and remained closed for two days as they investigated the source.

Inspectors found that carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide were coming from the kitchen, building up since there was less air flow during the extended period of cold weather last week.

The district is cutting off gas to kitchen appliances until they find a way to improve air flow in the kitchen and possibly replace. Students can expect cold breakfast and lunch until they can make repairs and replacements.

You can see the full statement from the district below:

All Olton ISD campuses will reopen tomorrow, February 6, 2023.

After an extensive inspection and analysis of our district facilities by multiple experts and safety agents, we have determined that the source of the harmful gas was the kitchen on the Elementary School Campus. The experts who tested every part of our District facilities found that the kitchen was emitting Carbon Dioxide and Carbon Monoxide, as a result of less outside air circulation into the building during the extended period of extreme cold temperatures last week. In order to ensure our facilities are safe, we are shutting off gas to all gas-powered cooking appliances, until we can more fully assess and improve the air flow quality in the kitchen and cafeteria.

Because we will be shutting off these appliances, breakfast and lunch will be served cold until we can complete the assessment of the appliances and make any needed repairs and/or replacement of equipment. We will continue to have experts conduct air quality and ventilation monitoring to ensure that the kitchen and all District facilities are safe. Additionally, we have begun installing Carbon Monoxide and/or Carbon Dioxide detectors throughout the District. Finally, in order to exercise the utmost care, some of the older heating equipment in the district will be removed and possibly replaced.

School will resume tomorrow, February 6, 2023. We want to assure our families that we have thoroughly inspected all facilities and they are safe for our students and staff members.

Thank you,

Kevin McCasland OISD Superintendent

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27
Graham Newsom, 9-year-old from Olton, won Grand Champion in the junior show at the Fort Worth...
Olton 9-year-old wins junior Grand Champion Market Lamb in Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Andrew Castillo, 33
Andrew Castillo found guilty of aggravated assault of 3-year-old
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating...
Missing woman, Rosa Sandoval, found safe

Latest News

Floyd East Junior died while on-duty inside the Texas Tech police department. The former...
Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer
Arlie Shawn Jordan of Levelland, 33
Levelland man charged with manslaughter after deadly wrong-way crash
AMEND Together is a program of the YWCA
AMEND Together aims to prevent violence against women, girls by educating young men
26-year-old Anthony Baca of Hobbs
Hobbs man charged with killing two pedestrians in deadly hit & run