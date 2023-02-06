Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Report: World creating more plastic waste than ever

A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.
A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.(CNN, CNN INDONESIA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We’re producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics, according to a new report.

The Minderoo Foundation in Australia found that the world generated 139 million metric tons of single-use plastic waste in 2021.

The amount is 6 million metric tons more than what was produced in 2019, the first year the index was released.

This equates to every person in the world producing more than two pounds of additional waste in the past two years.

In recent years, governments worldwide have enacted bans to help curb the use of single-use plastic products, such as straws, food containers, disposable utensils and balloons.

However, the report said the bans are not enough to handle the amount of plastic still being produced, which means products are more likely to end up in landfills, rivers, oceans and on beaches as opposed to recycling plants.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlie Shawn Jordan of Levelland, 33
Levelland man charged with manslaughter after deadly wrong-way crash
One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27
Graham Newsom, 9-year-old from Olton, won Grand Champion in the junior show at the Fort Worth...
Olton 9-year-old wins junior Grand Champion Market Lamb in Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
26-year-old Anthony Baca of Hobbs
Hobbs man charged with killing two pedestrians in deadly hit & run
New Home, the No. 2 team in the state, won the district title Friday in New Home for their...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: New Home Lady Leopards

Latest News

A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old...
Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,600
Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February...
Levelland to host Clovis Horse Sales at Mallet Event Center and Arena
Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February...
Noon Notebook: Clovis horse sales in Levelland
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The...
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday