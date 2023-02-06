Local Listings
South Plains weather whiplash

By Steve Divine
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Like yesterday, this afternoon will be very warm, for the season. High temperatures, however, will drop about 30 degrees between today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will peak about 20 degrees above average this afternoon. In addition to seasonably very warm, it will be mostly sunny and breezy.

Temperatures will peak about 20 degrees above average this afternoon.
(KCBD First Alert)

Arctic air returns tonight on a gusty northerly wind. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s. Tuesday morning wind chills likely will run in the 20s.

There is a slight chance of spotty tomorrow. There may even be a few wintry showers. At this time, I expect that any precipitation that makes it to the ground, and that is iffy, will be very light. I do not expect any wintry accumulation or travel issues (other than a slim chance of wet pavement).

Tuesday overall will be cloudy, somewhat windy, and very chilly. Temperatures will peak ten or more degrees below average for the date.

South Plains weather whiplash. Like yesterday, this afternoon will be very warm, for the...
(KCBD First Alert)

A few very light showers may linger into the early morning hours Wednesday. It will be a cold start, with lows ranging from the low 20s in the northwest to the mid-30s southeast.

Temperatures snap back to near average by Wednesday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and quite breezy.

Highs again will drop Thursday, with highs from the mid-40s to the mid-50s. It otherwise will be partly cloudy and windy.

Breezy to somewhat windy conditions most of this week.
(KCBD First Alert)

Afternoon temperatures will gradually increase heading into the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the low 50s Friday, to near 60 Saturday, and the mid-60s Sunday.

The next chance of precipitation for the viewing area is early next week, beginning Sunday night.

Keep up with the latest in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather app. After closing this story, click/tap “10-Day”. You may download the app for free from your app/game store. The Interactive Radar in both platforms allow you to track thunderstorms and showers, here on the South Plains and anywhere in the country.

