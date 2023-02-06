Two injured in crash near 50th and Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a passenger car and a motorcyclist in the southbound lanes of Avenue Q near 50th Street.

LPD received the call at 3:51 p.m. One person sustained serious injuries and the other sustained minor injuries.

First responders are diverting southbound traffic into the United Supermarkets parking lot as they work to clear the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

