Annual Give Kids a Smile children’s dental health fair at Science Spectrum

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains District Dental Society is hosting its annual Give Kids a Smile Dental Health Fair at the Science Spectrum on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families will receive invaluable oral health information along with “toothy” giveaways. The event is free and will be held in the lobby of the Science Spectrum.

The following activities are offered free of charge:

Children’s Dental Health Screenings by a Dentist (up to age 12)

Kids Toothbrush & Dental Health Giveaways

Lots of Booths with Great Oral Health Information

Face Painting, Balloons, and fun door prizes

The first 200 children to participate in the dental screening will receive a ticket for free attendance to the Science Spectrum Museum to use that day.

