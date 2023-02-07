Arrington on Biden’s budget bust

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington is criticizing President Biden for missing a statutory deadline to submit a budget proposal. Current policy states the president should get a budget to congress by the first Monday of February, but the president notified congress last week he would be a month late.

Congressman Arrington, Chair of the House Budget Committee, says this shows that “fiscal discipline is not their priority.’

The Lubbock Representative goes on to say, “This is insulting to taxpayers and infuriating to American families who are saddled with grocery and gas bills they cannot afford, crippling interest rates, and concerns about the trillions of dollars in debt that will be heaped onto their children.”

Arrington added that house republicans are “committed to restoring fiscal sanity in Washington.”

The Congressional Research Office shows many presidents miss the budget deadline, including Trump and Obama who missed two deadlines each.

This is President Biden’s third missed deadline.

