Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Father shoots, kills ‘erratic’ man at dog park to protect his young child, police say

FILE - The Yakima Police Department said multiple people at the Randall Park Dog Park called...
FILE - The Yakima Police Department said multiple people at the Randall Park Dog Park called 911 on Sunday afternoon to report an erratic person.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) – A father shot and killed a man in self defense who was threatening his child at a park in Washington state, according to police.

The Yakima Police Department said multiple people at the Randall Park dog park called 911 on Sunday afternoon to report an erratic person.

Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Daniel Ortega, “attempted to endanger the life of a small child with his words and actions.”

The child’s 28-year-old father attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands. When that failed, the father discharged his legally owned firearm at Ortega, killing him, police said.

Yakima police said multiple witnesses at the park told the same story about what happened. The father was released from custody after cooperating with detectives.

The case will be turned over to the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office for a formal decision.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Floyd East Junior died while on-duty inside the Texas Tech police department. The former...
Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer, Hollis Daniels pleads guilty
Andrew Castillo, 33
Andrew Castillo sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
Alexander May
Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders to offer State of the Union rebuttal
Florida is looking into mandating high school girls who play sports to tell the school about...
Menstrual history could be required for high school sports in Florida
The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty to capital murder, prosecution seeking death penalty
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria