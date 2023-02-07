Local Listings
Daniels trial day 2: Testimony outlines events leading up to deadly shooting

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Feb. 6 marks the beginning of the capital murder trial for Hollis Daniels III. The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Jurors heard opening arguments discussing the Oct. 2017 shooting Monday morning.

Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the court, however, his punishment is yet to be determined. At this time, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The punishment phase began on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders is providing updates from inside the courtroom:

