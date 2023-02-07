Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pinky

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pinky KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.

Pinky is a big girl, but has a gentle spirit. She is easygoing, does great on a leash and loves to petted. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ralph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Floyd East Junior died while on-duty inside the Texas Tech police department. The former...
Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer, Hollis Daniels pleads guilty
Andrew Castillo, 33
Andrew Castillo sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
Alexander May
Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria

Latest News

Meet Pinky! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Pinky
Meet Ralph! He is a four-year-old pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for nine months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ralph
Meet Ralph! He is a four-year-old pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for nine months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Ralph
Meet Bertha! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bertha