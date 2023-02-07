Lubbock-Cooper student taken into custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student was taken into custody by Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police after having ammunition confiscated by a teacher.

According to a media release provided by LCISD, at approximately 2:25 p.m., a middle school teacher became aware of a student in possession of ammunition. After confiscating the ammunition, the student fled the building, running away from school property. LCMS and South Elementary activated the Alert protocol, bringing all students inside and all exterior doors shut and locked along with all classrooms.

LCISD Police pursued the student and the student was taken into custody within four minutes of the initial call. LCMS Police reported that the student discarded an object while running away. The object was found to be an unloaded firearm.

Bringing a firearm or ammunition onto school property is a felony offense and the district will pursue the maximum penalty against this student.

