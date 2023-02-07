Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock-Cooper student taken into custody

Lubbock-Copper Middle School
Lubbock-Copper Middle School(Lubbock-Cooper ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student was taken into custody by Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police after having ammunition confiscated by a teacher.

According to a media release provided by LCISD, at approximately 2:25 p.m., a middle school teacher became aware of a student in possession of ammunition. After confiscating the ammunition, the student fled the building, running away from school property. LCMS and South Elementary activated the Alert protocol, bringing all students inside and all exterior doors shut and locked along with all classrooms.

LCISD Police pursued the student and the student was taken into custody within four minutes of the initial call. LCMS Police reported that the student discarded an object while running away. The object was found to be an unloaded firearm.

Bringing a firearm or ammunition onto school property is a felony offense and the district will pursue the maximum penalty against this student.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Floyd East Junior died while on-duty inside the Texas Tech police department. The former...
Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer, Hollis Daniels pleads guilty
Andrew Castillo, 33
Andrew Castillo sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
Alexander May
Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty to capital murder, prosecution seeking death penalty

Latest News

Join the South Plains District Dental Society for their annual Give Kids a Smile: Dental Health...
Science Spectrum to hold Give Kids a Smile: Dental Health Fair
Join the South Plains District Dental Society for their annual Give Kids a Smile: Dental Health...
Noon Notebook: Children's Dental Health Fair
The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty to capital murder, prosecution seeking death penalty
Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the court, although his punishment is yet to be determined.
Testimony continues in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels