Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction

Alexander May
Alexander May(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction.

His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.

May was accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Pesqueda near Indiana Ave. Accident investigators added in their report that May was driving close to 90 miles per hour right before the accident.

Court records show that May’s blood alcohol content was 3x the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

