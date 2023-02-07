Pesqueda family says justice was not served following Alexander May’s manslaughter sentencing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of 18-year-old Jonathan Pesqueda, the victim of a wrong-way drunk driving crash that happened in 2017 is speaking out. This comes after a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May for Pesqueda’s death Monday. The family says May’s privilege is getting in the way of justice.

Shannell Alvarez, Pesqueda’s girlfriend says, “I am just so mad, I don’t think in these five years I have been this mad because I was hoping for justice, and this isn’t giving Jonathan justice at all.”

After an emotional Monday in the courtroom and two hours of deliberation, Alexander May faced a Lubbock Jury to learn his punishment for the manslaughter of Pesqueda. As the judge read the sentencing, there was an audible gasp and sobs from Pesqueda’s family.

“I knew no amount of sentence would have given him justice but especially this one, this is a slap in the face, probation is a slap in the face,” said Alvarez.

May was sentenced to 150 days in Lubbock County Detention Center, 10 years of probation, and 72 hours in jail on every anniversary of the crash for 10 years. That sentence allowed May to walk out of the courthouse Monday night to report Tuesday morning for his five months in jail.

“He gets to go home with his family, we don’t get to see Jonathan until we make it to heaven,” said Alvarez.

The sentencing leaves the Pesqueda family concerned with the message the punishment sends to drunk drivers.

Katherine Tarango, Pesqueda’s Aunt says, “I thought that the jury would see and try to make a change, but they did not and now it is going to continue to happen.”

Not only was the family disappointed by the jury’s decision, but victims of drunk driving crashes who were more fortunate than Jonathan shared the family’s frustration.

Samantha Cardenas, a victim of a drunk driving crash says, “How many people have to die before you understand drinking and driving is not okay, it is a choice you make. Justice did not get served today, the justice system failed us.”

The family says not only did the system fail Jonathan, but the jury did as well.

“The jury let us down 100 percent,” said Tarango.

After the sentencing, Monday, May’s attorney, Chuck Lanehart, said his client looks forward to completing his sentence and will never drink again.

