Science Spectrum to hold Give Kids a Smile: Dental Health Fair

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join the South Plains District Dental Society for their annual Give Kids a Smile: Dental Health Fair at the Science Spectrum, Saturday, Feb. 11th from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

This annual health awareness fair is always a huge family hit. Not only will families receive invaluable oral health information and lots of free “toothy” giveaways, they will also have a blast doing it! Best of all this is a totally *FREE event located in the lobby of the Science Spectrum!

Enjoy These *FREE Activities:

○ Children’s Dental Health Screenings by a Dentist! (up to age 12)

○ Kids Toothbrush & Dental Health Giveaways!

○ Lots of Booths with Great Oral Health Information!

○ Face Painting, Balloons, and fun door prizes!

The first 200 children to participate in the dental screening will receive a ticket for free attendance to the Science Spectrum Museum to use that day!

*Any child or adult who attends the Give Kids a Smile: Dental Health Fair will receive $2.00 off Science Spectrum Museum admission from 10:00am until 2:00pm on the day of the event. Standard OMNI Theater ticket rates apply.

