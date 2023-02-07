Tuesday morning top stories: Testimony continues in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Testimony continues in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels

Daniels pleaded guilty yesterday to killing Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. in 2017

Daniels faces the death penalty of life without parole

Follow our latest coverage here: Hollis Daniels pleads guilty to capital murder, prosecution seeking death penalty

Midland man convicted of manslaughter sentenced 10 years of probation

Alexander May will serve five months in prison starting today

The jury also sentenced him to ten years probation

Details here: Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction

Earthquake death toll surges

The death toll from a powerful earth in Turkey and Syria has passed 5,000

Crews are working to find more survivors while dealing with sub-freezing temperatures and dozens of aftershocks

Get the latest updates here: Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria

Pres. Biden to deliver State of the Union Address tonight

The president is expected to discuss the economy, infrastructure, the war in Ukraine and tensions with China

You can watch it live at 8 o’clock tonight on KCBD Newschannel 11

Read more here: Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.