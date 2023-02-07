Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tuesday morning top stories: Testimony continues in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Testimony continues in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels

Midland man convicted of manslaughter sentenced 10 years of probation

Earthquake death toll surges

Pres. Biden to deliver State of the Union Address tonight

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Floyd East Junior died while on-duty inside the Texas Tech police department. The former...
Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer, Hollis Daniels pleads guilty
Andrew Castillo, 33
Andrew Castillo sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
Alexander May
Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria

Latest News

The family of Hunter Mayhall, the 18-year-old killed in a crash on icy roads on the way to...
Family of Ropes student killed in crash encouraging others to ‘#LiveLikeHunter’
Family shares Hunter Mayhall's legacy
Family shares Hunter Mayhall's legacy
urrent policy states the president should get a budget to congress by the first Monday of...
Arrington on Biden’s budget bust
Floyd East Junior died while on-duty inside the Texas Tech police department. The former...
Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer, Hollis Daniels pleads guilty