Tuesday morning top stories: Testimony continues in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Testimony continues in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels
- Daniels pleaded guilty yesterday to killing Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. in 2017
- Daniels faces the death penalty of life without parole
- Follow our latest coverage here: Hollis Daniels pleads guilty to capital murder, prosecution seeking death penalty
Midland man convicted of manslaughter sentenced 10 years of probation
- Alexander May will serve five months in prison starting today
- The jury also sentenced him to ten years probation
- Details here: Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
Earthquake death toll surges
- The death toll from a powerful earth in Turkey and Syria has passed 5,000
- Crews are working to find more survivors while dealing with sub-freezing temperatures and dozens of aftershocks
- Get the latest updates here: Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
Pres. Biden to deliver State of the Union Address tonight
- The president is expected to discuss the economy, infrastructure, the war in Ukraine and tensions with China
- You can watch it live at 8 o’clock tonight on KCBD Newschannel 11
- Read more here: Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
