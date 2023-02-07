Local Listings
UMC on cardiac diversion for next two hours

University Health System
University Health System(UMC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced they are on a cardiac diversion due to air handlers being down in their cath lab.

UMC issued the following release:

Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time, we are on a cardiac diversion for any patients that have the potential of needing to go to the cath lab. This should be fixed within the next 2 hours. We will provide updates as our operations come back online.

