Utility work affecting Knoxville Avenue

LP&L is currently working to complete a utility line construction project affecting Knoxville...
LP&L is currently working to complete a utility line construction project affecting Knoxville Avenue and 42nd Street.(MGN Online)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is currently working to complete a utility line construction project affecting Knoxville Avenue and 42nd Street.  LP&L is upgrading electrical facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.  The work will begin on the east end of the 3500 block of 42nd Street and move to the west end of the 3600 block of 42nd Street.

In order to safely complete the project, a section of street access in the Knoxville Avenue and 42nd Street area will be temporarily closed. It is anticipated that work will take approximately three weeks to complete.

The City of Lubbock encourages each citizen use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.

