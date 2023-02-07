Local Listings
Warmer weather tomorrow precedes a return of cold northerly winds Thursday

Tomorrow, a brief warm-up with afternoon temps expected to edge back into the low to mid-50s by late afternoon.
Tomorrow, a brief warm-up with afternoon temps expected to edge back into the low to mid-50s by late afternoon.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As expected, a cold, windy day on the South Plains with little moisture for communities.

Tomorrow, a brief warm-up with afternoon temps expected to edge back into the low to mid-50s by late afternoon. Some clouds through mid-day, then westerly winds of 15-20 should push the clouds east and combine with the sunshine to bring in some warmth.

The warming is only tomorrow, as it’s back to some clouds, northerly winds, and colder...
The warming is only tomorrow, as it’s back to some clouds, northerly winds, and colder temperatures on Thursday with a second surge of cold air.(KCBD, John Robison)

The warming is only tomorrow, as it’s back to some clouds, northerly winds, and colder temperatures on Thursday with a second surge of cold air. I expect daytime highs to return to the 40s on Thursday with morning lows falling to the low 20s Friday morning.

Warmer afternoon temps will return to the 50s Friday and should climb to around and maybe above 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy over the weekend with a combination of clouds and sun.

Early next week, colder with another chance of rain.

