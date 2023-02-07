LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pleasant spring-like weather graced the South Plains area yesterday afternoon. We are getting a reminder, however, that we are not yet in Spring.

Lubbock yesterday hit 78° degrees. Twenty degrees above the average and just three degrees shy of the record for Februay 6. With the mostly sunny sky and light wind late in the afternoon it was a nice respite from the cold spells during the last two weeks.

Now Winter says, “Wait just a minute.”

Overcast and much colder today. The gusty and cold northerly wind behind a cold front will continue through early afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Arctic air returned to the South Plains last night. The gusty and cold northerly wind behind the cold front will continue through early afternoon. Speeds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph are likely.

It will be overcast and much colder. Highs today will be in the 40s, 30 or more degrees colder than yesterday. A few very light, very light, showers are possible. A few snow flakes may be spotted. I expect that any precipitation that makes it to the ground, and that is iffy, will likely not be measurable. I expect no wintry accumulation or travel issues (other than a slim chance of wet pavement).

A few very light showers may linger into the early morning hours Wednesday. (KCBD First Alert)

A few of the very light showers may linger into the early morning hours Wednesday. The day will begin cloudy and cold, with lows ranging from the low 20s in the northwest to the mid-30s southeast.

Temperatures snap back to near average by Wednesday afternoon, in the 50s. It will be mostly sunny and quite breezy.

Cold air returns Thursday, with highs from the low 40s to near 50 degrees. It otherwise will be partly cloudy and windy. The wind, of course, will make it feel quite cold.

Afternoon temperatures will gradually increase heading into the weekend. Lubbock-area highs low 50s Friday, low 60s Saturday and Sunday.

The next chance of precipitation for the viewing area is early next week, beginning Sunday night.

