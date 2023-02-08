Local Listings
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Well-known Attorney Jeff Blackburn has passed away. He was 65.

The Houston Chronicle confirmed he died of kidney cancer on Feb. 7.

His family announced his passing on social media last night.

“He left with a clear mind, a strong spirit, and fully at peace with himself and the world,” one of his son’s wrote in a post. He also wrote that Blackburn “was fully prepared for his passing.”

He was a graduate of the University of Houston and had been practicing law since the 1980s. He took on many criminal defense and civil rights cases in Texas.

Blackburn worked many drug sting cases, including a huge case in Tulia in 1999, the Houston Chronicle said.

He founded the Innocence Project of Texas and served as the organization’s chief of counsel for many years.

An event to honor Blackburn is pending.

