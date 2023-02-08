Families that exercise together strengthen relationships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two popular New Year’s resolutions are to get more exercise and enjoy more time with family. Here we are a month into the new year, why not make a pledge now to do both?

That’s the advice from Dr. Tammy Camp, a Texas Tech Physician in the Department of Pediatrics. She says a lot of parents invest a lot of hours in staying active. But if kids can’t actually see that, they’re not learning by example.

She explains, “Parents who incorporate physical activity with their kids actually are teaching their kids the importance of doing physical activity themselves.”

It’s not just that seeing is believing, it’s bonding too. She says anytime you do something as a family, you’re building relationships and giving kids more time to open up about an issue.”

She says, “When a family exercises and plays together, they’re going to have a whole lot more time where they feel like they can interact in other meaningful ways about other things that are very important.”

Dr. Camp says exercise doesn’t start at a certain age. Babies need to be active too, even if it means moving their arms and legs for them.

Then, as kids grow, she says, “They love to climb, they love to play, so going out and walking with them, taking them to the park, participating with them while they play on a playground. Those activities can all be extremely valuable for kids.”

And one more bonus, she says exercise is not just good for building muscle and developing motor skills, it burns a lot of energy and will help kids sleep better at night.

