Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say

Officers arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired. (Source: KOMO)
By Mo Haider
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO) – A woman died after a multi-car pileup in Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired.

According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an SUV, causing it to collide with a landscaping truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A 25-year-old woman riding in the SUV was also taken to the hospital, where she died.

The forklift driver was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock-Copper Middle School
Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The family of Hunter Mayhall, the 18-year-old killed in a crash on icy roads on the way to...
Family of Ropes student killed in crash encouraging others to ‘#LiveLikeHunter’
Hollis Daniels at Lubbock County Courthouse on Day 3 of capital murder trial.
Live updates from Day 3 of Hollis Daniels murder trial
This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows...
73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border

Latest News

If you live in a state that gave out special rebates in 2022, wait to file.
You may want to wait before filing your taxes
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care
President Joe Biden talks with Vice President Kamala Harris after the State of the Union...
Biden makes Wisconsin his 1st stop after State of the Union