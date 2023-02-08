Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Governor Abbott announces plan to ban TikTok state wide

Governor Abbott announced a plan to ban TikTok statewide saying it is a danger to the state’s...
Governor Abbott announced a plan to ban TikTok statewide saying it is a danger to the state’s critical infrastructure.(MGN image)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During the pandemic the social media app TikTok quickly took the world by storm. However, the app’s origins in China and its apparent ties to the government’s communist party turned it into a political lightning rod. On Monday, Governor Abbott announced a plan to ban TikTok statewide saying it is a danger to the state’s critical infrastructure. We spoke with a few students around Texas Tech campus to get their opinions.

“Your phone could get hacked without you knowing people have access to all that stuff nowadays so you got to watch out,” one Tech student said.

TikTok has been a controversial topic among lawmakers, so much so that many Texas universities have already banned TikTok from state-issued devices and campus wi-fi, but some students say it’s more of an educational app.

“If you can use it as a more educational tool then I think it’s fine.”

Some say they use it as a creative platform.

“However, it does give people a good creative outlet, like different ways to express themselves.”

Other students have even recognized the threats of the app on their own.

“The kind of stuff that the algorithm was feeding me was just really problematic and made me feel bad about myself,” one student said.

“Social media should be restricted for younger ages just because of the dopamine factor and addiction it can affect with the kids.” another student said.

Lawmakers have already started to limit access to the popular app and may begin to lock down the app for good. Each state agency, including each university like Texas Tech, has until the 15th to implement its own policies limiting TikTok’s access to its wireless networks.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Floyd East Junior died while on-duty inside the Texas Tech police department. The former...
Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer, Hollis Daniels pleads guilty
Andrew Castillo, 33
Andrew Castillo sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
Alexander May
Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty to capital murder, prosecution seeking death penalty

Latest News

Pesqueda family speaking to the media
Pesqueda family says justice was not served following Alexander May’s manslaughter sentencing
The South Plains District Dental Society is hosting its annual Give Kids a Smile Dental Health...
Annual Give Kids a Smile children’s dental health fair at Science Spectrum
Lubbock-Copper Middle School
Lubbock-Cooper student taken into custody
Join the South Plains District Dental Society for their annual Give Kids a Smile: Dental Health...
Science Spectrum to hold Give Kids a Smile: Dental Health Fair