High School Hoop Madness Tuesday Final

Here's Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights!
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Girls

Frenship 49 Odessa Permian 23

Jayton 50 Paducah 41

Lubbock Christian 67 Midland Trinity 17

Coronado 71 Abilene Cooper 55

Lorenzo 59 O’Donnell 41

Ropes 54 Post 14

Levelland 66 Lake View 9

Kingdom Prep 42 Ascension 16

Amarillo 61 Plainview 30

Estacado 69 Snyder 19

Sudan 69 New Deal 36

New Home 61 Plains 28

Spearman 49 Tulia 32

Farwell 86 Vega 30

All Saints 58 Abilene Christian 41

Lubbock Cooper 72 Abilene Wylie 39

Shallowater 62 Slaton 39

Idalou 70 Abernathy 30

Smyer 48 Ralls 4

7Brownfield 45 Muleshoe 40

Floydada 38 Olton 31

Sands 83 Dawson 8

Monterey 89 Lubbock High 30

Trinity Christian 55 Midland Classical 53

Whiteface 67 Amherst 11

Springlake-Earth 59 Lazbuddie 26

Boys

Monterey 65 Lubbock 52

Trinity Christian 83 Midland Classical 38

Borden County 71 Wilson 33

Levelland 69 Lake View 28

New Home 52 Plains 28

Abilene Cooper 51 Coronado 50

Abilene Christian 69 All Saints 43

Estacado 62 Snyder 46

Abilene Wylie 75 Lubbock Cooper 55

Childress 77 Roosevelt 49

Silverton 60 Claude 31

Amarillo 75 Plainview 28

Sweetwater 58 Big Spring 33

Lubbock Christian 78 Midland Trinity 28

Ascension 51 Kingdom Prep 50

O’Donnell 67 Lorenzo 66 OT

New Deal 70 Sudan 25

Farwell 62 Vega 47

Shallowater 74 Slaton 27

Jayton 87 Paducah 30

Frenship 72 Odessa Permian 69

Ropes 76 Post 35

Whiteface 73 Amherst 34

Abernathy 51 Idalou 40

