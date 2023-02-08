High School Hoop Madness Tuesday Final
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights:
Girls
Frenship 49 Odessa Permian 23
Jayton 50 Paducah 41
Lubbock Christian 67 Midland Trinity 17
Coronado 71 Abilene Cooper 55
Lorenzo 59 O’Donnell 41
Ropes 54 Post 14
Levelland 66 Lake View 9
Kingdom Prep 42 Ascension 16
Amarillo 61 Plainview 30
Estacado 69 Snyder 19
Sudan 69 New Deal 36
New Home 61 Plains 28
Spearman 49 Tulia 32
Farwell 86 Vega 30
All Saints 58 Abilene Christian 41
Lubbock Cooper 72 Abilene Wylie 39
Shallowater 62 Slaton 39
Idalou 70 Abernathy 30
Smyer 48 Ralls 4
7Brownfield 45 Muleshoe 40
Floydada 38 Olton 31
Sands 83 Dawson 8
Monterey 89 Lubbock High 30
Trinity Christian 55 Midland Classical 53
Whiteface 67 Amherst 11
Springlake-Earth 59 Lazbuddie 26
Boys
Monterey 65 Lubbock 52
Trinity Christian 83 Midland Classical 38
Borden County 71 Wilson 33
Levelland 69 Lake View 28
New Home 52 Plains 28
Abilene Cooper 51 Coronado 50
Abilene Christian 69 All Saints 43
Estacado 62 Snyder 46
Abilene Wylie 75 Lubbock Cooper 55
Childress 77 Roosevelt 49
Silverton 60 Claude 31
Amarillo 75 Plainview 28
Sweetwater 58 Big Spring 33
Lubbock Christian 78 Midland Trinity 28
Ascension 51 Kingdom Prep 50
O’Donnell 67 Lorenzo 66 OT
New Deal 70 Sudan 25
Farwell 62 Vega 47
Shallowater 74 Slaton 27
Jayton 87 Paducah 30
Frenship 72 Odessa Permian 69
Ropes 76 Post 35
Whiteface 73 Amherst 34
Abernathy 51 Idalou 40
