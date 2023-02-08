Lady Raiders head to Austin seeking season sweep

AUSTIN, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders hit the road Wednesday for a contest against No. 20 Texas.

Seeking the first season sweep of the Longhorns since 2012-13, Texas Tech (16-7, 4-6 Big 12) enters the contest having won three-of-five against Texas.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

MATCHUP: Texas Tech (16-7, 4-6 Big 12) at No. 20 Texas (18-6, 9-2 Big 12)

DATE: Feb. 7, 2023

TIME: 7 PM

LOCATION: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

LAST TIME OUT:

For the first time since the Big 12 Conference went to double-round robin, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders closed out a series sweep of Kansas State, downing the Wildcats 78-68, Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena.

In the victory, Texas Tech (16-7, 4-6 Big 12) received 18 points and nine rebounds from Bre’Amber Scott and 17 points and seven rebounds from freshman Jasmine Shavers.

Bryn Gerlich added 16 points and three assists, while freshman Bailey Maupin scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. The 16-point performance for Maupin marks the first time she’s surpassed 15 points in a Big 12 game this season.

Despite allowing Kansas State (14-10, 3-8) to attempt 29 free throws attempts, the Lady Raiders did a good job defensively, holding K-State to just 4-of-20 shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

In the two matchups, Tech held the Wildcats to just 11 made triples on 50 attempts (22 percent).

The Lady Raiders forced 18 K-State turnovers, turning them into 25 key points.

With the victory, the Lady Raiders continue their best start since the 2012-13 season when they opened 16-4 before finishing 22-11. That season is the last time Tech made an NCAA Tournament.

ROUND TWO WITH THE LONGHORNS

• Texas enters Wednesday’s contest having won five straight games. In fact, the Horns last loss came against the Lady Raiders back on Jan. 18. UT sits at 9-2 overall in the Big 12 standings, one game ahead of OU who is 8-3 overall.

• Texas also enters the game on a nine-game home winning streak. UT is 11-1 this season at the Moody Center and a perfect 5-0 at home in Big 12 Conference play. Texas’ lone other Big 12 loss came at Oklahoma State back on Jan. 7.

• The Longhorns finished their second consecutive 2-0 week last week, defeating both West Virginia (69-56) and Kansas (68-65). In the victory over KU, Texas erased a six-point halftime lead, outscoring the Jayhawks 40-31 in the final 20 minutes of play. Forward DeYona Gaston had a strong game for the Horns, scoring 24 points on 12-of-20 shooting, while former Lady Raider Hadi Faye had six points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

• In the first matchup in Lubbock, the Longhorns shot 42.4 percent from the field, but made just 6-of-23 shots from behind the arc (26.1 percent) and 2-of-6 attempts from the line. UT also turned the ball over 15 times. Preseason All-American Rori Harmon scored 12 points and had nine assists while Sonya Morris scored a game high 17.

• One of the most balanced attacks in the Big 12, UT features five players averaging in double figures, and has six players averaging over nine a game. Gaston is UTs leading scorer at 12.3 PPG, followed by Morris (12.1), Shaylee Gonzales (11.9) and Harmon (11.4). Harmon also averaged a league best 7.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

STORYLINES:

10 X 2.5

• Former Oklahoma State Cowgirl Bryn Gerlich went off in her former stomping ground last Wednesday night. Gerlich scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 shooting from 3. 21 of her 25 points came in the second half. On Sunday she followed it up with another 16 points to score 41 for the two games. The guard shot 15-of-22 from the floor and 9-of-14 from three.

LETS GO BACK-TO-BACK

• After recording the first season series sweep of Kansas State in school history, the Lady Raiders will look to pull off another sweep on Wednesday night in Austin. Tech has swept the regular season series just four times against UT (1994-95, 1999-00, 2005-06 and 2012-13). Last season the Lady Raiders won in Austin for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

THE BEST START ROLLS ON

• Off to a 16-7 start, the Lady Raiders are in the midst of the programs best start since the 2012-13 season. With a win on Wednesday in Austin, the Lady Raiders could move to 10-games over .500 in the month of February for the first time since the aforementioned ‘12-13 season. Tech’s last postseason appearance also came in the season. The Lady Raiders were likely destined for the Big Dance in 2019-20 before the COVID-19 Pandemic necessitated the cancelation of the entire postseason schedule. With eight regular season games left the Lady are assured to end the regular season above .500 for the first time since finishing 18-11 in 2019-20.

BIG KAT, BIGGER IMPACT

• Grad student Katie “Big Kat” Ferrell made her much anticipated return to the lineup against Sam Houston. After injuring her hand in practice between the A&M Corpus Christi and Jackson State games, Ferrell missed seven straight games. Ferrell is the only active D-I player in the country to have recorded 500 career points, 500 career assists and 700 rebounds. Against MVSU, Ferrell nearly had a triple double without points, as the UTA transfer grabbed six rebounds had seven assists and had five steals. Tech is 7-3 Ferrel plays 20+ minutes and 8-1 when she records three or more assists. The guard-forward has fouled out in six games this season including five of nine Big 12 games. Ferrell has been in significant foul trouble (4+ fouls) in seven of Tech’s nine B12 games. The lone two she hasn’t been in foul trouble were UT and K-State (both Tech wins).

GOTTA GET TO THE LINE

• The free throw line, especially in Big 12 play has been a great indicator of whether or not the Lady Raiders have won or not. Tech is 2-0 in Big 12 play this season when out attempting its opponents from the line. The number jumps to 3-1 when attempting more. The Lady Raiders are 3-0 in B12 play when making 20+ attempts. The Lady Raiders are 1-5 this season in conference games when they make fewer attempts and just 2-6 when getting out attempted from the line by a conference foe. Win number one when making fewer attempts came on Sunday.

BRE’S LEADING THE WAY

• Senior Bre’Amber Scott is back for her senior season and is playing at a high level. After missing the first two games of the season due to personal reasons, Scott made her return to the Lady Raider lineup before the Colorado game. Tech is now 14-6 this season in Scott’s 20 games. The guard leads the team in points-per-game (16.8) and has grabbed a team-best 126 rebounds. Her 6.3 rebounds a game are also the best on the Lady Raider squad. Scott has also made a team-best 110 free throws and has taken a team-high 140 attempts. The guard has attempted at least one free throw in every game this season except last Wednesday night at OSU. Bre has scored at least 18 points in nine of 10 conference games.

4X4

• In Sunday’s win over K-State the Lady Raiders had four players score at least 16 points. Scott led the way with 18 points followed by Jazz Shavers 17 point performance. Gerlich and Maupin rounded out the quartet scoring 16 each. The 67 points scored are the most by four player since the 19-20 season when Sydney Goodson (21), Brittney Brewer (18), Alexis Tucker (17) and Jo’Nah Johnson (17) combined for 73 points in a 98- 60 win over FAMU (Nov. 18, 2019).

WE’LL TAKE THAT

• Texas Tech has forced 297 turnovers over the last 17 contests (17.5/game) including a Krista Gerlich Era record 24 vs. Alabama State. As a team the Lady Raiders have forced 397 turnovers through the seasons first 23 games (17.3). All of last season Tech forced just 396. The Lady Raiders are 13-2 this season when forcing more than 15 turnovers and have forced at least 20 turnovers five times. Tech did not force at least 20 turnovers in a game at all last season.

WE MUST PROTECT THIS HOUSE

• The Lady Raiders are 15-1 this season when holding teams to under 30 points in the paint and 16-1 when holding teams to 32 or less in a game. Oklahoma State scored 48 points in the paint on Wednesday. Tech is 0-5 this season when allowing 35+ paint points in B12 play. The only game Tech has lost this season when holding a team under 30 points in the paint was Jan. 21 at WVU when the Mountaineers scored just 14 points in the paint.

UP NEXT:

The Lady Raiders return home for the annual “Pink Game” against Kansas. Tip-off from United Supermarkets Arena is set for 2 p.m.

