LPD still searching for vehicle connected to January murder, reward available

Suspected vehicle
Suspected vehicle(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are still searching for a black four-door sedan that is possibly connected to a deadly mid-January shooting.

The LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is again asking for the public’s help to identify and find the vehicle.

The sedan was last seen in the area of the 1900 block of Avenue M around 5:30 a.m. on January 13th.

Police responded to the area for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, officers found 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound in his side. He was taken to UMC with serious injuries, where he later died.

Police stated Perez appeared to have been in the back of the residence when he was shot.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lubbock CrimeLine at (806)741-1000. Callers with relevant information could be rewarded up to $5,000. Callers can also remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

