Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student was taken into custody by Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police after having ammunition confiscated by a teacher.

According to a media release provided by LCISD, at approximately 2:25 p.m., a middle school teacher became aware of a student in possession of ammunition. After confiscating the ammunition, the student fled the building, running away from school property. LCMS and South Elementary activated the Alert protocol, bringing all students inside and all exterior doors shut and locked along with all classrooms.

LCISD Police pursued the student and the student was taken into custody within four minutes of the initial call. LCMS Police reported that the student discarded an object while running away. The object was found to be an unloaded firearm.

Bringing a firearm or ammunition onto school property is a felony offense and the district is looking to pursue the maximum penalty against the student.

According to a subsequent notice, the district is prohibited from sharing any identifying information about the student but could say that the student will no longer be attending Lubbock-Cooper Middle School.

The district also stated they have no reason to believe that the incident poses any remaining threat to LCMS students, or staff, nor that it involves any other students.

In the notice, the district applauded the students who came forward and presented their concerns that lead to the elimination of the threat, and that they would rather investigate “ten unfounded reports than be uninformed of a true threat.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.