Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer

Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.(Whips-N-Kisses)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A widely-loved Lubbock musician has died after many months fighting pelvic cancer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help

Ben Vasquez, known on stage as Lexxxi Steel, co-founded the band Whips-N-Kisses, an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. The group is also referred to as The Ducks when not adorned in their 80s attire.

Vasquez was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in May 2022. His bandmate and best friend Doug Stapp announced Vasquez’s passing via Facebook.

“My best friend of 33 years Ben Vasquez passed away this morning after 8 + months of fighting cancer,” Stapp said in the post. “I want to thank all of you for all of the love you’ve all give him through this and all of the years wether you were friends with him, or just came and saw us play the last 30 years.”

Funeral details have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

