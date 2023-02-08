Local Listings
Man headed to 57th straight Super Bowl

An 86-year-old from Maine is set to attend his 57th straight Super Bowl game. (Credit: WGME via CNN Newsource)
By WGME Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) - Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles, and there is one Super Bowl superfan who will attend for the 57th year in a row.

On Wednesday morning, Don Crisman, 86, will head west for another Super Bowl.

“I keep saying, ‘I’m going to give up,’ but there’s something inside that says, ‘You got to go,’” he said.

This year, he said is hoping to bring his daughter along with him.

“She’s been my lifeline for the last six years, and getting around is not like it used to be. And sometimes I have to use a wheelchair if it’s a great distance,” he said.

Keeping the streak alive is also a big expense, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help Crisman.

Copyright 2023 WGME via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

