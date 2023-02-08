Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Man with more than 100 warrants arrested after holding up traffic, authorities say

Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.
Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.(Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say they have arrested a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

According to authorities in Harris County, deputies received reports of a man, later identified as 55-year-old Kenneth English, impeding traffic while walking on a roadway on Feb. 3.

English was taken into custody after deputies arrived at the scene.

Authorities said an investigation revealed 103 open misdemeanor warrants out for English’s arrest.

The 55-year-old was booked into the Harris County Jail with court and bond information currently pending, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Lubbock-Copper Middle School
Lubbock-Cooper student taken into custody
Floyd East Junior died while on-duty inside the Texas Tech police department. The former...
Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer, Hollis Daniels pleads guilty
Andrew Castillo, 33
Andrew Castillo sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty to capital murder, prosecution seeking death penalty

Latest News

Hollis Daniels is escorted through the halls of the Lubbock County Courthouse.
Daniels trial day 2: Testimony outlines events leading up to deadly shooting
Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.
Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks