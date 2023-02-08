Moped driver arrested after hit-and-run in central Lubbock
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested after reportedly hitting a pedestrian with their moped.
Police responded to 19th Street and Avenue S around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening in response to a crash.
Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. Police stated a moped hit the person and then drove away.
Police tracked down the driver just a couple of blocks away from the scene of the crash.
The moped driver was arrested and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.
