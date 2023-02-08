Shallowater ISD says employee charged in prostitution roundup no longer employed by district

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater ISD says 47-year-old Patrick Kerin, an employee charged in the Blue Rain prostitution arrests, is no longer employed by the district.

From Jan. 19-21, Blue Rain, a human trafficking operation carried out by Lubbock PD’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, and Lubbock Fire Rescue arrested and charged 22 people with solicitation of prostitution.

Among those arrested was Shallowater ISD employee Patrick Kerin. Kerin was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center but has since been released.

Following Kerin’s arrest, Shallowater ISD placed him on paid administrative leave pending its own investigation. In a statement provided to KCBD by the district, Kerin was no longer employed by Shallowater ISD as of Jan. 25.

The full statement can be read below:

Statement provided by Shallowater ISD (Shallowater ISD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.