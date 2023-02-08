Local Listings
Texas State Representative Dustin Burrows appointed Chairman of House Calendars Committee

Also appointed as member of the House Elections Committee, Higher Education Committee
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUSTIN, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Texas State Representative Dustin Burrows (HD-83) released the following statement after being selected to serve as Chairman of the House Calendars Committee for the 88th Legislature:

“I greatly appreciate and am humbled by the Speaker’s confidence and trust in me, and I look forward to working with all of my House colleagues in what I expect to be a productive session on behalf of all Texans. Besides guiding the Calendars Committee, I am eager to author and joint-author bills focusing on school safety, tax reform and regulatory consistency. The conservative victories of the last session will serve as guideposts for legislation this session.”

Burrows was also appointed to serve on the Elections Committee and on the Higher Education Committee.

House District 83 encompasses a large portion of Lubbock County, and all of Floyd, Crosby, Mitchell, Terry, Lynn, Dickens, Kent, Scurry, Garza and Borden Counties.

