(Very) slight chance of precip today and tomorrow...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slight chances of showers this morning for a handful of our counties, only a 10%. Clouds stick around throughout the morning, clearing out in the afternoon. Highs today stay cool, only getting to the mid-to-upper 50s, though breezy conditions today leave the apparent temperatures feeling cooler. Lows tonight drop into the low 30s and upper 20s. Tomorrow, a minor front brings another slight 10% chance of a scattered shower or two, along with an increase in winds and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Today through Friday! (KCBD)

By Friday, temps are up a few degrees, with a solid dose of sunshine. Another nice weekend appears to be in store, with highs Saturday in the low 60s and Sunday in the upper 60s, with partial cloud cover both days, though still a bit breezy. For our next chance of showers, we’ll have to wait until Monday/Tuesday, where we see about 30% chance of some scattered showers with the passage of yet another low pressure system!

