Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock-Cooper student brings firearm to school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Wednesday morning brief.

The second day of the Hollis Daniels trial saw new testimony from Daniels’ friend group.

He pleaded guilty to the murder of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr. on Monday

Former friends and roommates testified on Tuesday, discussing the events leading up to the deadly shooting in 2017

Get updates here: Daniels trial day 2: Testimony outlines events leading up to deadly shooting

A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student was taken into custody after a teacher found ammunition in their possession.

After the ammunition was taken, the student ran out of the building and away from authorities

While running away, the student threw away an unloaded gun

See details of the pursuit here: Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’

A moped driver is in custody after reportedly hitting a pedestrian and driving away.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, police responded to Avenue S and 19th Street

They found one person who had been hit by a moped

See more here: Moped driver arrested after hit-and-run in central Lubbock

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.