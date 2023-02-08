Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock-Cooper student brings firearm to school

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Wednesday morning brief.

The second day of the Hollis Daniels trial saw new testimony from Daniels’ friend group.

A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student was taken into custody after a teacher found ammunition in their possession.

A moped driver is in custody after reportedly hitting a pedestrian and driving away.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock-Copper Middle School
Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’
The family of Hunter Mayhall, the 18-year-old killed in a crash on icy roads on the way to...
Family of Ropes student killed in crash encouraging others to ‘#LiveLikeHunter’
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Hollis Daniels is escorted through the halls of the Lubbock County Courthouse.
Daniels trial day 2: Testimony outlines events leading up to deadly shooting
This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows...
73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border

Latest News

AgriStress helpline
Texas Department of Agriculture seeking $500,000 for mental health resources
Texas Department of Agriculture seeking $500,000 for mental health resources
WATCH: Texas Department of Agriculture seeking $500,000 for mental health resources
Lubbock Police Department
Moped driver arrested after hit-and-run in central Lubbock
Wednesday morning top stories
Wednesday morning top stories