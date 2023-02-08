Windy and cold tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a slight warm-up today, temperatures are dropping back down tomorrow. Overnight tonight temperatures tonight will be in the lower 30s, with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s. It is going to be a windy day with north winds around 15 to 25 mph in the morning, then in the afternoon wind speeds pick up to 25-30 mph.

Windcast (KCBD)

There is a very slight chance of rain tomorrow afternoon through the evening. No measurable rain is expected from this, some parts of the viewing area may only see a drizzle or two.

Raincast (KCBD)

A cold Thursday night as temperatures drop into the mid-20s. Mostly clear skies are expected with north winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Friday’s high temperatures will be around 50, with sunny skies. North winds will still be on the breezy side around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Friday night will be cold too with temperatures in the mid-20s again.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Saturday things warm up for us as we finally make it into the 60s with mostly sunny skies!

