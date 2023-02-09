Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults

COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.(Prot Tachapanit via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 shot is now on the list of regularly scheduled routine vaccinations for children, teens and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new recommendations were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

Along with the COVID-19 shot, key changes to the schedule include updated guidance on vaccines for the flu, measles-mumps-rubella and hepatitis B.

However, the guidance does not mean schools will require vaccination to enroll.

Those vaccination requirements are still being determined by state or local jurisdictions and not by the CDC.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock-Copper Middle School
Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’
Shawn Chapman, 36
Police identify moped driver arrested in hit-and-run crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer
Patrick Kerin, 47
Shallowater ISD says employee charged in prostitution roundup no longer employed by district

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Favre sues Mississippi auditor over welfare scandal comments
Tulsa police arrested Justin Nix and Vanessa Faulkner after they said they were traced to an...
Police: 2 arrested for trying to sell stolen Christmas decorations, lawn ornaments on eBay
LPD is on the scene of a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries in the 6500 block...
Stabbing leaves one seriously injured
A new consumer watchdog report looks into the system of recalls in the United States and calls...
Defective: New report on product recalls reinforces that a flawed federal law has led to unnecessary injuries