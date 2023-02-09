Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say

Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.
Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.(MPD)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A fast food employee in Memphis is accused of pulling a gun on a customer during an argument over chili cheese fries, police said.

According to an affidavit, Cetera Jones pointed a gun at a customer at a Checkers restaurant on Tuesday night.

The affidavit says the customer ordered chili cheese fries but complained the fries were old and dry.

When the customer asked Jones to remake her order and give her a refund, Jones refused, police said.

The two got in an argument. Eventually, Jones pointed a small handgun at the customer and then left the building, police said.

According to police, Jones admitted to the assault.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault. Her court hearing is Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Chapman, 36
Police identify moped driver arrested in hit-and-run crash
Lubbock-Copper Middle School
Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer
Patrick Kerin, 47
Shallowater ISD says employee charged in prostitution roundup no longer employed by district

Latest News

Crossroads Event Center to host Sip and Shop event Saturday, Feb. 11
Noon Notebook: Crossroads Event Center to host Sip and Shop event
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed; more than 20,000 killed
FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
LIVE: Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida
This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.
Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prays before the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Super Bowl ads will tout Jesus ‘gets us’ to the masses