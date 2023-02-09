Local Listings
Forensic specialist describes crime scene photos on Day 4 of Hollis Daniels trial

Hollis Daniels at Lubbock County Courthouse on Day 3 of capital murder trial.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand Thursday morning describing photo evidence to the courtroom on day four of the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels.

Only jurors, attorneys, judge, Hollis Daniels and deputies could see photo evidence she collected from the night of the deadly shooting. The evidence, shown on a large TV screen, faced away from the gallery.

The forensic specialist said she photographed a 4K Cigarillos box containing a gun, a magazine and a piece of a marijuana pipe. She testified the box was found near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and the gun had one round in it.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

The forensic specialist was then asked to describe photos of Officer East’s body just after the shooting. The state showed a picture of the bullet wound in East’s head. She described the blood pattern from the bullet wound. Many of Officer East’s loved ones were seen leaving the courtroom in tears.

Photo evidence seen Thursday follows Wednesday’s gruesome body cam of the shooting.

The sentencing phase began Tuesday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders is providing live updates from inside the courtroom:

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

