Forensic specialist describes crime scene photos on Day 4 of Hollis Daniels trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand Thursday morning describing photo evidence to the courtroom on day four of the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels.

Only jurors, attorneys, judge, Hollis Daniels and deputies could see photo evidence she collected from the night of the deadly shooting. The evidence, shown on a large TV screen, faced away from the gallery.

The forensic specialist said she photographed a 4K Cigarillos box containing a gun, a magazine and a piece of a marijuana pipe. She testified the box was found near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and the gun had one round in it.

The forensic specialist was then asked to describe photos of Officer East’s body just after the shooting. The state showed a picture of the bullet wound in East’s head. She described the blood pattern from the bullet wound. Many of Officer East’s loved ones were seen leaving the courtroom in tears.

Photo evidence seen Thursday follows Wednesday’s gruesome body cam of the shooting.

The sentencing phase began Tuesday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

