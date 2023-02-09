Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Butch

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Butch KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

Butch is the star of the show! He’ll steal your heart with his big ears and eyes. He’s unique inside and out and doesn’t know a stranger. Butch is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pinky.

Meet Pinky! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pinky
Meet Ralph! He is a four-year-old pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for nine months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ralph
