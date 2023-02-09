Lady Raiders drop one in Austin 80-71

AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - Looking for their first sweep of Texas in 10 years, the Lady Raiders were unable to accomplish that feat as they lost to the Longhorns 80-71 in Austin Wednesday night.

Bre Scott led Tech with 26 points and 8 rebounds.

Bryn Gerlich added 16 points while Bailey Maupin chipped in 13 points.

Tech trailed by 11 at the half and 16 after three quarters.

The Lady Raiders drop to 16-8 overall and 4-7 in the Big 12.

Tech hosts Kansas 2 p.m. Saturday.

