Lady Raiders drop one in Austin 80-71

Looking for their first sweep of Texas in 10 years, the Lady Raiders were unable to accomplish...
Looking for their first sweep of Texas in 10 years, the Lady Raiders were unable to accomplish that feat as they lost to the Longhorns 80-71 in Austin Wednesday night.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - Looking for their first sweep of Texas in 10 years, the Lady Raiders were unable to accomplish that feat as they lost to the Longhorns 80-71 in Austin Wednesday night.

Bre Scott led Tech with 26 points and 8 rebounds.

Bryn Gerlich added 16 points while Bailey Maupin chipped in 13 points.

Tech trailed by 11 at the half and 16 after three quarters.

The Lady Raiders drop to 16-8 overall and 4-7 in the Big 12.

Tech hosts Kansas 2 p.m. Saturday.

