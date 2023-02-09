LCU announces new School of Business dean

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University is pleased to announce the appointment of the new Dean of their School of Business. Following a three-year hiatus, Tracy Mack is returning to lead the School of Business as Dean.

During his previous tenure at LCU, Mack led the transition of the Department of Business to establish the School of Business, partnered with the Advancement Office to complete fundraising and construction on the Christa Dobbs Center for Business building, and masterminded the creation of the Master of Accounting program.

Mack was selected from a field of exceptional finalists for the position. LCU President Scott McDowell expressed the following thoughts, “While Tracy Mack brings an obvious expertise and business acumen to this role as well as a level of seasoning as a teacher who connects well with our students and really all our key stakeholders, the thing that impresses me most about Tracy is his remarkable character. He embodies our mission and is the kind of person we want to hold up as a role model of what a Christian businessperson looks like.”

Mack possesses a spirit of innovation that is coupled with a gentle approach to leadership. Dr. Kent Gallaher, Provost and Chief Academic Officer for the University, shared, “I am confident that Tracy Mack is the right person to lead the School of Business into a season of growth and prosperity that will propel the entire University forward.”

Dr. Toby Rogers has served as interim dean for the School of Business for the past year since Matt Bumstead stepped down from the role to focus on his first love, teaching in the business classroom. Gallaher continued, “I am extremely grateful to Dr. Rogers for serving as interim dean. He has carried a heavy load, leading both the College of Professional Studies and the School of Business for almost a year now.”

After being away from the University for three years, Mack shared the following about his return, “I am honored by the trust that Dr. Gallaher has shown in reappointing me as the Dean of the LCU School of Business. It is my privilege to return to LCU and to follow the excellent example of leadership shown by my friend Matt Bumstead. My hope, desire, and goal is that the LCU School of Business will continue to prepare exemplary Christ-centered students for lives of leadership in businesses all across the southwest, the nation, and the world.”

Dean Tracy Mack will officially step in to lead the LCU School of Business – the largest undergraduate program of the university – on March 1. The business school offers undergraduate academic programs in Accounting, AgriBusiness, Digital Media Application, Economics, Finance, General Business, Information Systems and Technology, Management, Management Information Systems, Marketing, and Web Design, as well as a unique Master of Accounting degree, through which students earn both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in five years. Students who study in these programs excel academically and upon graduation are values-centered leaders in organizations not only in this region, but throughout the United States and internationally.

The public is invited to a come-and-go reception to welcome Dean Tracy Mack back to LCU on March 1 from 12:30-1:30pm in the Dobbs Center for Business.

Visit LCU.edu/business to learn more about the offerings of the LCU School of Business.

