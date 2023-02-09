Lubbock man pleads guilty in fatal 2018 Easter Sunday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man involved in a deadly crash on Easter Sunday in 2018 has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

Lubbock police received several calls about a serious crash on 19th Street and Vicksburg Avenue the morning of April 1, 2018. Upon arrival, officers found two pickups had crashed in the intersection.

One of the drivers, 80-year-old Jack Rudolph Wages, died in the crash. The other driver, then-22-year-old Douglas Dean Sowell, was taken to UMC with serious injuries, but was later released after treatment. He was arrested later that month on other charges.

Sowell has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony. Sowell has been sentenced to two years in a state jail. He has already served a portion of his sentence, starting on July 19, 2019.

He is also serving time for charges unrelated to this incident.

