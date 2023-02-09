Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Need a clean up or fix it? Students working for a good cause

Healthwise with Karin McCay
Healthwise with Karin McCay
By Karin McCay
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you have an odd job at your house that you’ve been meaning to finish, March 4th could be your lucky day.

That’s when some Chemical Engineering students at Texas Tech are planning to volunteer their time to help you, and in turn, raise some money for an important program at the Health Sciences Center.

Every year since 2008, these students have been volunteering a day out of their studies in the spring to clean up, repair, or do any odd job you don’t want to do, or maybe can’t do anymore.

Melinda Corwin, Ph.D., explains, “They go out in the community and they work for people in their homes for donations and they turn around and give all that money to the Stroke and Recovery Aphasia program. And we’re very grateful for the work these students do.”

Melinda is the director of the STAR program at TTUHSC. It provides hands-on therapy for patients in this area who have suffered a stroke or brain injury that left them struggling to communicate. She says none of us can imagine how much these donations add up to help give a voice to some people who thought they’d never have that again.

She says, “The STAR program provides funding for people who might not otherwise have access to speech and language therapy and the ability to work on their improvement in communication.”

Ironically, you can get a job fixed at home and the students say they get a welcome break from studying. So it’s a win, win for everybody.

Emilie Sulik is the Vice President of the American Institute of Chemical Engineering student chapter at Texas Tech. She is also organizing this massive fundraiser this year. She says it’s not a dreaded workday for the students because they look forward to leaving the campus and spending a few hours interacting with someone who lives here.

She says, “Just getting to interact with Lubbock community members and hear some of their stories because as college students, we don’t always get to do that.”

If you have a job for the students and would like to make a donation to the STAR program at Texas Tech, just call (806) 743-9050. Explain your job request for either the morning or afternoon of March 4th.

Dr. Corwin says you may need to leave a message, but someone will get back to you.

By the way, I have done this myself. I made a donation when the students agreed to take apart a water-damaged piano so I could make something clever with the keys. I haven’t made my masterpiece yet…haha… but the students did a great job and we enjoyed visiting with them.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock-Copper Middle School
Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Hollis Daniels at Lubbock County Courthouse on Day 3 of capital murder trial.
Prosecution plays body cam video of Daniels shooting Officer East on Day 3 of murder trial
Shawn Chapman, 36
Police identify moped driver arrested in hit-and-run crash
Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer

Latest News

Floydada kindergartner Hunter Wells is battling leukemia for a second time, encouraging his...
Floydada 6-year-old inspires family to keep going as he battles second round of leukemia
Cart with a Heart
Ronald McDonald House charities, UMC unveil new ‘Cart with a Heart’ program
Healthwise with Karin McCay
Families that exercise together strengthen relationships
Families that exercise together strengthen relationships
Families that exercise together strengthen relationships