Rain, snow mix this evening, cold tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain and snow showers are expected throughout the evening.

SatRad (KCBD)

The system is coming from the northwest and moving southeast. The heaviest snow chances are expected in the northern part of the viewing area. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Friona, Muleshoe, Littlefield, Dimmitt, and some surrounding areas.

Wx Weather Highlights (KCBD)

No accumulation is expected from the snow precipitation, due to ground temperatures being above freezing. Hazardous road conditions on overpasses, sidewalks, and bridges tomorrow morning may be an issue due to overnight freezing.

Overnight temperatures will be near 19 with cloudy skies. It will be a breezy night with cold, north winds around 15 to 20 mph, and gusts up to 30 mph.

No precipitation is expected for tomorrow. It will be cold with high temperatures only in the mid-40s, and cold north winds around 15 to 20 mph. We are expecting lots of sunshine though which may help it feel just a bit warmer.

Day Planner (KCBD)

Friday night will be cold with overnight temperatures near 20. Winds will still come from the north but they will be light, around 5 to 10 mph, with clear skies throughout the night.

Saturday things will finally start to warm up for us! High temperatures will be near 60 degrees with lots of sunshine. Warm west winds will be light, around 5 to 10 mph. In the afternoon our winds will turn south and pick up speed around 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Saturday’s overnight temperatures will be near 30 with south winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.