Rain today, rain next week!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some chances for afternoon showers today as a cold front sweeps the south, with some possible snow accumulations in the northern counties. Highs today ranging from low 40s in the NW to Low 50s in the SE. Here in Lubbock, a high of 48 comes mid-afternoon along with some developing cloud cover and possible showers. The front brings windy conditions today as well, with gust up to 30 mph from the north. Overnight, we drop into the 20s and teens.

Showers this afternoon (KCBD)

Tomorrow, highs gain a few degrees, into the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies remain clear and sunny. Saturday sees a bump in temperatures, with highs into the low 60s, and Sunday even warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Mixed clouds for both days.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

The next shot at rain starts Monday, with another front, dropping highs into the 50s and bringing a 30% chance of showers.

