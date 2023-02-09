Red Raider lose heartbreaker in Stillwater 71-68

STILLWATER, OK (KCBD) - Oklahoma State’s three point play with eight-tenths of a second left lifted the Cowboys to a 71-68 win over the Red Raiders in Stillwater.

De’Vion Harmon’s layup with 13 seconds left tied the game

Jaylon Tyson led three in double figures with 20 points.

Harmon had 19 points and 5 rebounds.

Kevin Obanor had 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Tech comes up short to fall to 12-12 overall and 1-10 in Conference.

The Red Raiders host Kansas State 6 p.m. Saturday at the sold-out United Supermarkets Arena.

