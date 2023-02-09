Local Listings
Red Raiders launch brand new app to connect young adults with local businesses

A group of current and former Red Raiders are working to help the Lubbock community with a recently-launched app.
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A group of current and former Red Raiders are working to help the Lubbock community with a recently-launched app.

Mason Still, the Founder of BlueVerse says, “We actually didn’t have an idea when we started, we basically built our team and let the idea come after that, so a little untraditional in that style.”

That group started at Texas Tech when Mason Still and Alec Hernandez pledged at Phi Kappa Psi. The two said they quickly bonded over similar business interests.

“Our relationship started with those similar interests just in the business world and loving startups. At some point you just ask yourself why not us,” Still said.

That’s when BlueVerse was born, an app targeted at young adults. The app offers customers incentives to leave reviews of local businesses. Still and Hernandez say they felt this is something the Lubbock community was missing.

Alec Hernandez, co-founder of BlueVerse, says “We created a platform where you and your friends are incentivized through those rewards to leave those reviews and have good communication with those businesses.”

The goal of the app is to provide direct interaction between business owners and customers; to encourage engagement and loyalty.

“Our number one goal is to drive customers through your door and if we can end up doing that and create a value for you and create a value for the other person, that’s what matters most,” Still said.

BlueVerse launched last Saturday and has already had great success. The founders say they are just getting started.

“We want to set a precedent that Texas Tech students can do just as big and cool stuff as any Harvard or Stanford students or anywhere else in the country. We can do it all right here. Go Raiders,” Still said.

The pair says regardless of the future of BlueVerse, they hope this encourages other young Lubbock entrepreneurs.

