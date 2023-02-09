Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Shooting outside NYC school wounds 2 students, guard

Authorities said gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about...
Authorities said gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about 2 p.m.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A shooting outside a New York City high school Wednesday injured two students and a school security guard, city police said.

Gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about 2 p.m. around dismissal time during a large fight, authorities said.

Police said the three victims’ injuries were not life-threatening. Two students — a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy — were both shot in their legs and the 37-year-old security guard suffered a bullet graze wound to his neck, officials said. All three were taken to local hospitals.

No arrests have been announced. Police said it was not immediately clear if the three victims were intended targets of the lone shooter, who ran from the scene.

It was the second shooting outside the school in three months, police said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg about a block from the school on Dec. 8 and a 15-year-old boy was arrested, the New York Daily News reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock-Copper Middle School
Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Hollis Daniels at Lubbock County Courthouse on Day 3 of capital murder trial.
Prosecution plays body cam video of Daniels shooting Officer East on Day 3 of murder trial
The family of Hunter Mayhall, the 18-year-old killed in a crash on icy roads on the way to...
Family of Ropes student killed in crash encouraging others to ‘#LiveLikeHunter’
This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows...
73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border

Latest News

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022.
Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack
Cart with a Heart
Ronald McDonald House charities, UMC unveil new ‘Cart with a Heart’ program
Cart with a Heart
Cart with a Heart
Floydada kindergartner Hunter Wells is battling leukemia for a second time, encouraging his...
Floydada 6-year-old inspires family to keep going as he battles second round of leukemia