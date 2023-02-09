Local Listings
Silver Alert issued for missing New Mexico man last seen at Hobbs nursing home

The Lea County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Cresencio Portillo, a Hispanic male, eighty-eight years old, 5′5″, 140 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.(Lea County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lea County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Cresencio Portillo, a Hispanic male, eighty-eight years old, 5′5″, 140 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Mr. Portillo was last seen wearing. Mr. Portillo was last seen on February 8, 2023, at the White Sands Nursing home located at 5715 N. Lovington Highway in Hobbs, NM. Mr. Portillo is believed to be in the company of his daughter, Elodia Medina traveling in a 2003 white Chevrolet Malibu bearing Texas license plate BJ4F058. Mr. Portillo is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Lea County Sheriff’s Department at (575) 369-3611 or 911.

