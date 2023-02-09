Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Stabbing leaves one seriously injured

LPD is on the scene of a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries in the 6500 block...
LPD is on the scene of a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries in the 6500 block of Avenue T.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is on the scene of a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries in the 6500 block of Avenue T.

LPD received the call at 5:12 p.m. in reference to a civil disturbance. EMS was promptly called and asked to stage for a trauma.

It is unknown at this time if the victim has been transported, or if anyone is in custody.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock-Copper Middle School
Lubbock-Cooper ISD: ‘This student will no longer be attending LCMS’
Shawn Chapman, 36
Police identify moped driver arrested in hit-and-run crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer
Patrick Kerin, 47
Shallowater ISD says employee charged in prostitution roundup no longer employed by district

Latest News

Tracy Mack, LCU Dean of School of Business
LCU announces new School of Business dean
The Lea County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Cresencio...
Silver Alert issued for missing New Mexico man last seen at Hobbs nursing home
Crossroads Event Center to host Sip and Shop event Saturday, Feb. 11
Noon Notebook: Crossroads Event Center to host Sip and Shop event
The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand...
Forensic specialist describes crime scene photos on Day 4 of Hollis Daniels trial