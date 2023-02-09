Stabbing leaves one seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is on the scene of a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries in the 6500 block of Avenue T.

LPD received the call at 5:12 p.m. in reference to a civil disturbance. EMS was promptly called and asked to stage for a trauma.

It is unknown at this time if the victim has been transported, or if anyone is in custody.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

